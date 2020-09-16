LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were shot in Compton over the weekend have been released from a hospital, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the male deputy who was released “has a long road ahead for recovery. But he’s not alone.”
We at @LASDHQ appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support you have shown for our ambushed deputies.
Great news, one of those deputies was released from the hospital today. He has a long road ahead for recovery. But he's not alone. We, as a community, are in this together.
— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2020
An update on the female deputy was not released.
Villanueva said the Sheriff’s Department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service in the search for the gunman.
A GoFundMe campaign set up for the deputies’ families raised over $568,000 as of Wednesday.