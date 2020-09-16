MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Exhausted firefighters Wednesday morning continued to work tirelessly to protect the Mount Wilson Observatory from the out-of-control Bobcat Fire, along with several communities in the San Gabriel foothills which remain under threat.

The Bobcat Fire grew to 44,393 acres Wednesday morning as remained only 3% contained. However, fire officials said there

“We had a good night last night and fire behavior moderated at the south end of the fire,” the U.S. Forest Service tweeted just before 7 a.m.

The flames Tuesday got within 500 feet of the Observatory, but crews were able to keep it from damaging the iconic structure or the numerous radio and television communication towers stationed on the mountain valued at tens of millions of dollars. L.A. County Fire Department helicopters conducted water drops from the Observatory’s parking lot.

Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a smoke advisory into Wednesday for all of L.A. County. Thick smoke and ash hangs over the foothill neighborhoods just south of the Angeles National Forest.

The Bobcat Fire broke out a little after noon on Sept. 6 amid triple-digit temperatures near the Cogswell Dam and the West Fork Day Use area. The fire is churning through thick vegetation and dry brush in steep terrain, some of which has not burned in more 60 years.

The cause is under investigation.

An evacuation order remains in place for about 300 homes in Arcadia and Sierra Madre north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue.

Evacuation warnings are in place for Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.