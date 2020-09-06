DUARTE (CBSLA) — Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving brush fire burning in the Angeles National Forest.
The Bobcat Fire erupted at West Fork Road at Cogswell Reservoir around 12:20 p.m. ono Sunday, and according to fire officials, has a rapid rate of spread.
As of 3 p.m., the fire spread to 500 acres and was at 0% containment.
San Gabriel Canyon Road (Highway 39) is closed at Old San Gabriel Canyon Road to allow emergency vehicle access.
A temporary flight restriction was in place over the fire area. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. For more information visit Know Before You Fly, http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.
Fire crews said they were experiencing erratic fire behavior.
No injuries or property damage have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.