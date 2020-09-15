MONROVIA (CBSLA) – The Bobcat Fire grew considerably Tuesday morning as firefighters worked tirelessly to protect both the Mount Wilson Observatory in the Angeles National Forest and the San Gabriel foothill communities which remain under threat.

The Bobcat Fire grew to 41,231 acres by 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Containment dropped from 6% to 3%. No homes have been destroyed.

The reduction was due to the exponential growth in the size of the fire, coupled with crews being unable to increase containment lines, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

An evacuation order is in effect for about 300 homes in Arcadia and Sierra Madre. Arcadia Fire Department told CBSLA it has so far successfully kept the blaze out of its neighborhoods.

The fire is also slowly spreading west towards the historic Mount Wilson Observatory and several radio and television communication towers which sit in the fire’s path.

The Observatory reported Tuesday that it had 12 L.A. County Fire Department companies stationed around it for protection.

The Bobcat Fire broke out a little after noon on Sept. 6 amid triple-digit temperatures near the Cogswell Dam and the West Fork Day Use area. The fire is churning through thick vegetation and dry brush in steep terrain, some of which has not burned in more 60 years.

The cause is under investigation.

An evacuation order in portions of Arcadia and Sierra Madre applies to all residents north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena. Smoky conditions continue to pose