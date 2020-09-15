LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sheriff Alex Villanueva is challenging Lakers star LeBron James to contribute to efforts to find the gunman who shot two Los Angeles County deputies at point-blank range.
Villanueva made the challenge during an interview on a local radio show Monday.
There are two private pledges totaling $75,000, in addition to the $100,000 from the county, but the sheriff is calling on James to kick in $175,000 or even $350,000.
“I want to make a challenge…to LeBron James,” he said. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement.
"I want to make a challenge…to LeBron James," he said. "I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement.

"You expressed a very interesting statement on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community and I appreciate that, but likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions, races, creeds, and I'd like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that."
It’s unclear specifically which statement Villanueva was referring to, but James has publicly condemned the police shootings of George Floyd, Jacob Blake, and others in recent months, saying African Americans are “scared”.
There was no immediate response from James to the sheriff’s challenge.
George Floyd wasn’t shot
Correct. He had overdosed on lethal drugs. Mainline media will not report that fact.
Gosh, doesn’t his twitterness have more money?
I challenge Sheriff Villanueva to do something about the rampant corruption in his department. Joe Britton? Or how about the gangs within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department? Compton Executioners? Lynwood Vikings? 3000 Boys? Perhaps they would have more reward money to offer if they weren’t forking up so much money for the lawsuits dealing with police misconduct.
You have two innocent deputy’s fighting for their lives. Ambushed. Put yourself in the place of a cop. You most likely could not handle the job.
“innocent” pfft.
Boomer, you need to think before you tell someone what they know. I’m guessing it’s you who knows nothing about being a cop. Either go to Academy or shut up.
Praying for true deliverance in this matter and all matters not of peace and love
If it’s wrong for a cop to play judge, jury, and executioner when his life isn’t in peril, no citizen should play judge, jury, and executioner when his life isn’t in peril. These don’t strike me as complicated issues.
If the Sheriff wants LeBron to pay money, what’s he gonna offer in return? How about get rid of the cop union. That should be work a lot of money to the Black community.
Is there proof this crime was committed by an African-American/black person?
Hold on. The sherrif is publicly asking a private citizen to put up reward money to catch a criminal? That’s messed up.
That “private ” citizen uses his podium for his causes. No harm being called out when his cause doesn’t jive with the real world.
So think about this…
The LA County sheriff is asking LeBron James to contribute 19.3 minutes of what he earns per game to help. SERIOUSLY! Can LeBron afford to help out LA with less than 20 minutes of his on court pay?!?!
why is he calling on Lebron to make the donation? why not donald trump or any random rich person that has made a political statement?
dumb
LeBron is not going to step up. He hates cops and everything they stand for. Hope he never needs one. I guess I’m one of the few black people who was taught to respect authority. I’ve been stopped by police. They treated me with the same respect I treated them and as a result I’ve never had a problem with the police. All these sports figures and celebrities need to get over themselves and stop stirring up trouble.