COMPTON (CBSLA) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street in Compton on Saturday night, authorities said.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting or the immediate condition of those involved, but KCAL 9 has learned that there was only one suspect who ambushed the deputies before taking off.
LASD said in a tweet that the deputies were transported to a local hospital and are “fighting for their lives.”
At last check, the suspect was still at large and no details about their identity were disclosed.
Due to the shooting, train service was suspended between Artesia & Willowbrook/Rosa Parks through close of service Saturday. Commuters are asked to use Metro Bus 55 or bus shuttles to complete your trip.
No further details were immediately available.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more information.