LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has released video of the ambush attack by a lone gunman on two sheriff’s deputies in Compton Saturday night.
The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. outside the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street. According to the LASD, the victims are a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who work for the Transit Services Bureau. The two deputies were sitting in their vehicle when the shooter approached the passenger window “and opened fire without warning or provocation.”
The suspect, identified only as a “dark-skinned male,” then fled on foot and out of view.
“To see somebody just walk up and start shooting on them. It pisses me off,” said LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a press conference Saturday night.
The deputies — who were both graduates of Class 437 and sworn into office about 14 months ago — were able to radio for help and get rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Both deputies had multiple gunshot wounds and were in critical condition. They were transported to St. Francis Medical Center for surgery and met by family and loved ones there, according to the sheriff’s department.
LASD said in a tweet that the deputies were “fighting for their lives.”
FBI Los Angeles said shortly after the shooting that is offering resources and is ready to step in to assist local authorities.
Compton Mayor Aja Brown said in a statement, “I am devastated to learn of the tragedy that occurred in our city tonight. Both deputies and their families will remain in our prayers. The city will be working with the sheriff’s department as they search to apprehend the individual responsible for this act of violence.”
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit……..Read More
and if the cops were able to fire back. there would be more riots for shooting a criminal.
I pray for the Police officers .
And swift Justice for this cowardly turd .
Vote RED
Remove
Every
Democrat
[FOR USA ] Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page Open The Link……. Click For Full Detail.