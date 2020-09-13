LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has released video of the ambush attack by a lone gunman on two sheriff’s deputies in Compton Saturday night.

The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. outside the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street. According to the LASD, the victims are a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who work for the Transit Services Bureau. The two deputies were sitting in their vehicle when the shooter approached the passenger window “and opened fire without warning or provocation.”

The suspect, identified only as a “dark-skinned male,” then fled on foot and out of view.

“To see somebody just walk up and start shooting on them. It pisses me off,” said LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a press conference Saturday night.

The deputies — who were both graduates of Class 437 and sworn into office about 14 months ago — were able to radio for help and get rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Both deputies had multiple gunshot wounds and were in critical condition. They were transported to St. Francis Medical Center for surgery and met by family and loved ones there, according to the sheriff’s department.

LASD said in a tweet that the deputies were “fighting for their lives.”

FBI Los Angeles said shortly after the shooting that is offering resources and is ready to step in to assist local authorities.

Compton Mayor Aja Brown said in a statement, “I am devastated to learn of the tragedy that occurred in our city tonight. Both deputies and their families will remain in our prayers. The city will be working with the sheriff’s department as they search to apprehend the individual responsible for this act of violence.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

