COMPTON (CBSLA) — At President Donald Trump’s first indoor rally since June on Sunday, he called for the death penalty for people who kill police officers.

The comments came one day after two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were shot and injured in Compton.

“We also believe that if you murder a police officer you should receive the death penalty,” Trump said at his Nevada rally.

A surveillance video shared by the LASD shows an unidentified gunman walking up to a patrol vehicle near the Metro Blue Line station and opening fire through a window.

“This animal goes up to the car — two unsuspecting fine people. They are fine people. They are in very grave condition as you know. He’s an animal. And I called him an animal, as you know, and I was criticized by people for calling him an animal. They said he’s a human being. He’s not a human being. He’s an animal,” Trump continued.

The victims have only been identified as a 31-year-old female deputy and a 24-year-old male deputy who were both sworn in last year.

They had to undergo emergency surgery and as of Sunday evening were still in critical condition.

The shooter still remains at large and a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a tweet that he is thankful to both Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden for reaching out with “kind words regarding the horrific ambush which our two brave deputies survived last night.”

“Thank you for setting partisanship aside and showing your support for the LASD and all law enforcement across the County of L.A.,” Villanueva said.