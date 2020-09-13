LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds as the search continued for the gunman.

On Saturday night, both victims underwent surgery. They were identified as a 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy.

“One is a mother of a 6-year-old boy. Her husband is here with them. The other one is a 24-year-old and the parents are here, the girlfriend is here. They are both out of class 437,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a news conference, adding that both had graduated from the academy 14 months ago.

“In fact, I swore them into office 14 months ago,” he said, adding that, “these are real people doing a tough job and it just shows just the dangers of the job in the blink of an eye.” Villanueva said the attack occurred in a “cowardly fashion.”

The shooting unfolded around 7 p.m. as the deputies sat in their patrol car at a Metro rail station. Without provocation, surveillance video shows the suspect approach the patrol car, and open fire. The suspect fled on foot. He was only described as a dark-skinned male. The deputies were able to radio for help.

“Two deputies were ambushed in a cowardly fashion,” Villanueva said. “It pisses me off and it dismays me.”

Soon after the shooting, the department released surveillance video of the shooting via Twitter:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Both deputies were rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood after the shooting. Outside the emergency room, protesters gathered which resulted in two arrests, including that of a radio reporter. Deputies say she did not have proper credentials. A few hours later, she was released. Her supervisor tweeted photos of scrapes to her right arm and elbow, injuries she says she sustained during the arrest.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) to at http://lacrimestoppers.org.