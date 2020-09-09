LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dominique Ansel Bakery Los Angeles, which opened to great fanfare in 2017 by the creator of the cronut, has shut its doors permanently, another victim of COVID-19.

Chef Dominique Ansel posted several photos on Instagram over the weekend of scenes from his bakery at The Grove, alongside a farewell message.

“We now join the list of Covid casualties, alongside our well-respected peers in the industry,” he said in the post. “It’s ironic to close when our last memories were of the lines every weekend and nights full of proposals, tree lightings, and blow out finale parties.”

Ansel opened the bakery and restaurant at The Grove following a wildly successful popup in 2017. The restaurant’s opening had drawn a lot of buzz and long lines of fans eager to sample the sumptuous desserts and offerings from the world’s best pastry chef.

“LA wasn’t always easy, as we set our bar as high as we could reach, but it was always exciting,” he wrote.

A staggering number of restaurants have been forced to close permanently, following the March closures ordered by the coronavirus outbreak. Other recent closures include the Patina Restaurant at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Pacific Dining Car in Santa Monica, Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location in Arcadia, and longtime Valley diner and place for pie Four N 20 in Sherman Oaks.