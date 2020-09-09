LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dominique Ansel Bakery Los Angeles, which opened to great fanfare in 2017 by the creator of the cronut, has shut its doors permanently, another victim of COVID-19.
Chef Dominique Ansel posted several photos on Instagram over the weekend of scenes from his bakery at The Grove, alongside a farewell message.
During the pandemic, we’ve had to make some tough choices and also had to make peace with not having a choice sometimes. A few weeks ago we quietly said goodbye to @dominiqueansella and @189bydominiqueansel, which were temporarily closed in March with the government shutdowns. We now join the list of Covid casualties, alongside our well-respected peers in the industry. It’s ironic to close when our last memories were of the lines every weekend and nights full of proposals, tree lightings, and blow out finale parties. Our Burger Park, Summer Marche, those epic first LA Pie Nights, croissant 101 classes, the chefs we collaborated with, and all the smiling faces of our friends and guests. LA wasn’t always easy, as we set our bar as high as we could reach, but it was always exciting. And of all the things I’ll miss, most of all I’ll miss our team. A group of co-dreamers – who believed in what we did and put in the work to make it come true. And come winter in NY, I guess I’ll miss the sunshine a bit as well. Stay safe, LA. And let’s leave it as “see you again soon.”
“We now join the list of Covid casualties, alongside our well-respected peers in the industry,” he said in the post. “It’s ironic to close when our last memories were of the lines every weekend and nights full of proposals, tree lightings, and blow out finale parties.”
Ansel opened the bakery and restaurant at The Grove following a wildly successful popup in 2017. The restaurant’s opening had drawn a lot of buzz and long lines of fans eager to sample the sumptuous desserts and offerings from the world’s best pastry chef.
“LA wasn’t always easy, as we set our bar as high as we could reach, but it was always exciting,” he wrote.
A staggering number of restaurants have been forced to close permanently, following the March closures ordered by the coronavirus outbreak. Other recent closures include the Patina Restaurant at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Pacific Dining Car in Santa Monica, Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location in Arcadia, and longtime Valley diner and place for pie Four N 20 in Sherman Oaks.
