ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The popular Taiwanese restaurant Din Tai Fung has closed its original United States location in Arcadia after 20 years due to the “current economic climate.”

The chain shared the news on their Instagram writing, “As a result of the current economic climate, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our first U.S. location.”

“Din Tai Fung USA has always been a family-owned restaurant. We first opened this location over 20 years ago to introduce Taiwanese cuisine, culture, and our signature Xiao Long Bao to our guests here in the United States. Since then, through the gracious support of our community, we have been able to share the Din Tai Fung experience throughout the West Coast. This year marks the 20th anniversary of this location, making this decision all the more heartbreaking. ⁣”

⁣

“We sincerely thank you for your loyalty and support over the past 20 years. We look forward to continuing to serve you at our Westfield Santa Anita location.⁣”

The restaurant also announced their other locations in are reopen for dine-in services after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To promote social distancing, the restaurant is reservation only. Reservations could be made on their website or through Yelp.