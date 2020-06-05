Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The beloved San Fernando Valley pie shop Four N 20 announced they have permanently closed their location in Sherman Oaks.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The beloved San Fernando Valley pie shop Four N 20 announced they have permanently closed their location in Sherman Oaks.
Related: Iconic Stan’s Donuts In Westwood Closes After 55 Years
After 40 years of dishing out fruit pies and other favorites, the restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post writing, “Thanks for the memories. It has been our pleasure to have served you these 40 years.”
“Not the way we wanted to go, but a new chapter awaits,” said Four N 20 responded to a comment on the post.
The pie shop is one of the multiple businesses that has closed its doors since the coronavirus pandemic ordered the shutdown of business in March.
According to Eater Los Angeles, the restaurant’s Valley Village location is still operating for business, and when asked if they were planning to close permanently, an employee said they were “taking it day by day.”