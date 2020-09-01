LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday to approve funding to begin equipping L.A. Sheriff’s deputies with body cameras later this year.

The board had set aside about $35 million to purchase body cameras, but had not yet transferred the money to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department while it waited for LASD to finalize a contract with a vendor.

On Aug. 11, the department reached a deal with Axon Enterprise to equip 5,200 deputies with body cameras, according to Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Tuesday’s motion would transfer $25.5 million of that $35 million to the department to fund the first year of the program.

The L.A. County Office of the Inspector General had issued a report in June which stated that deputies would begin wearing body cameras this fall.

According to Hahn, body cameras will be rolled out at five sheriff’s stations in October: West Hollywood, Lancaster, Lakewood, Industry and Century City.

In a statement on agency’s website, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said it would take about 18 months to deploy the cameras department-wide. The 16-page body-cam transparency policy is also available on the website.

RELATED: El Monte Police Officers To Start Wearing Body Cameras

The sheriff’s department has been accused of dragging its feet on the body camera issue.

Los Angeles police officers began using body cameras in 2015. In April of 2018, the LAPD began releasing bodycam footage to the public from officer-involved shootings.

Speaking at a town hall in June, Sheriff Alex Villanueva blamed his predecessors and the Board of Supervisors for the delay and said body cameras have been his priority since day one.

“The previous administration had five years…of wasted time, wasted opportunities and four different plans, four different studies and nothing ever came to fruition,” Villanueva said.