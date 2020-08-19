EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Funding for officer body cameras within the El Monte Police Department has been approved after the city council and El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero came to a unanimous agreement.
“We are always striving to improve accountability, transparency, and legitimacy within our community; body-worn cameras are a significant step in keeping up with that commitment,” Quintero said. “The use of body-worn cameras offers a sense of security to both the public and to our officers.”
The city of El Monte has a five-year deal with LensLock, a San Diego-based company, that will supply the cameras to the police department for $141,652.50 each year.
The agreement includes warranties, training and round-the-clock technical support on the devices, officials said.
The cameras, which were approved after calls for more transparency from local law enforcement, will be able to capture photos at the scene as well.
“These improvements in technology will allow our officers to work more efficiently and effectively when it comes to securing digital evidence, which is an increasingly significant component of modern policing,” said El Monte Police Department Chief David Reynoso.
The city said it hopes to have officers wearing the body cameras by the end of the year.
