SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of demonstrators surrounded the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station well into the early morning hours Tuesday after a possibly armed Black man was shot and killed by deputies Monday afternoon.

29-year-old Dijon Kizzee was shot and killed by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies after they attempted to stop him for a code violation while he was riding his bicycle near West 109th Place and South Budlong Avenue at around 3:15 p.m.

Kizzee ran, prompting a foot chase. When deputies caught up to him, they allege he punched one of them in the face. During the scuffle, he allegedly dropped some clothes he was carrying and they saw a semiautomatic handgun, prompting them to open fire.

“Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and then dropped the items in his hands,” Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters Monday nigh8t. “The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

Cell phone video from the scene showed deputies rendering first aid on Kizzee, but he died at the scene. No deputies were hurt. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials could not immediately confirm to CBSLA what the code violation was which prompted the initial traffic stop on Kizzee.

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators swarmed the shooting scene Monday afternoon and then marched to the South L.A. Sheriff’s Station located at 1310 W. Imperial Highway, where they remained into early Tuesday morning before dispersing.

“The police kill another Black man, another Black person, we’re tired of the injustice, we’re tired of the police brutality, we’re tired of being looked upon as fourth-class citizens, we’re tired of just not being treated equally,” protester Raheem Taylor told CBSLA.

There were some reports of vandalism during the march, but there was no violence and no arrests.

This comes after the fatal shooting of a Black man in Pasadena also sparked major protests. On the night of Aug. 15, 32-year-old Anthony McClain was killed by Pasadena police following a traffic stop. Police said that McClain was also armed.