GLENDORA (CBSLA) — The city of Glendora says they have fined the organizer of an illegal mansion party, made at least one arrest and issued several vehicle code and parking citations after shutting down the giant party at a million-dollar home.

The “100 Summers Mansion Party” was promoted by Instagram user @iamkingbell, who posted several videos and images of the party at the home, located at 1120 E. Sierra Madre Ave. According to Glendora city officials, the $1.8-million mansion with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms was listed on several short-term rental sites, including vacationrenter.com, VRBO and Airbnb.

Videos and images posted to Instagram Stories showed hundreds of people packed into the home, with just one or two people wearing masks under their chins. City officials say promotion of the party included advertising live musical performances, presale tickets and off-site bus transportation.

More police officers had to be brought in once the promoter made it clear he did not intend to cancel the party, but he decided to end the party at about midnight as a third administrative citation was being prepared, according to Glendora officials.

The name of the promoter was not released, but was issued two fines – one $450 citation for violating the city permit process and a $1,000 citation for violating the Los Angeles County Health Department against non-essential gatherings. Five vehicle citations were issued, one arrest was made for a misdemeanor bench warrant and 19 parking tickets were handed out.

The city and the police department had been alerted of the party in advance by concerned neighbors, but officials say they could not take action due to “certain legal requirements.”

“We at the City apologize for the disruption of our residents’ lives; however, administrative actions take time,” Mayor Michael Allawos said in a statement. “This flagrant disregard for the sanctity of this neighborhood, willful disobedience of the City permitting process and the Los Angeles County Health Department order are unacceptable. The City is working closely with our partners to ensure issues like this one do not occur again as well as looking into untapped legal tools.”

With clubs and bars shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities have been cracking down on known party houses throughout Southern California.