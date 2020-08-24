LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Airbnb is cracking down on party houses throughout Los Angeles County.
The company says they have received complaints or noted policy violations at more than 50 listings throughout Los Angeles County. Those homes have either been suspended or removed from Airbnb.
Those listings included homes in Burbank, Calabasas, Compton, Glendora, Hacienda Heights, La Cañada Flintridge, Long Beach, the city of Los Angeles, Malibu, Marina del Rey, Pasadena, West Hollywood and Whittier.
“Stopping large gatherings is more important than ever in this current environment, and we support local efforts by Mayor Garcetti and others to crackdown on party houses,” John Choi, Airbnb’s director of public policy, said in a statement.
The crackdown follow’s Airbnb’s decision to ban parties and events at listings globally until further notice.