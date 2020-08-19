LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Power was authorized to be shut off Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, reportedly belonging to TikTok personality Bryce Hall, after multiple large gatherings were held at the property.

Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement Wednesday after authorizing the city to disconnect utility service at the house following multiple warnings after several large parties were thrown, violating public health orders.

“With more than 2,000 Angelenos — and over 170,000 Americans — lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus. That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk,” Garcetti said.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders. The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

“If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others. All of these actions save lives.”

Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2020

According to social media reports, the home belongs to TikTok personality Bryce Hall. TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray also reportedly live at the home.

Hall posted a TikTok video Wednesday afternoon to the song “Electric Love.”

On August 4, 2020, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a public statement in regard to large house parties, declaring that “the highest-risk settings are large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and where face coverings are not worn. The consequences of these large parties ripple throughout our entire community because the virus can quickly and easily spread.”

The following day, Mayor Garcetti announced that his public order would be amended to allow utility shutoffs at properties hosting large gatherings, parties, and events.

According to Garcetti, a large gathering was hosted at the home on August 8 in which the Los Angeles Police Department visited the property and posted warnings stating future violations may result in a referral to the Mayor’s Office for review and issuance of a directive to disconnect utility service.

Over the weekend, another gathering was held at the residence and the LAPD again visited the property and posted a final notice that the matter may be referred to the Mayor’s Office.

On Wednesday, Garcetti authorized the city to disconnect utility service.