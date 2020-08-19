LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 12,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers lost electricity Tuesday night due to the extreme heat and increased demand on the utility’s system.

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, power had been restored to all but 6,600 customers. The neighborhoods most affected were Studio City, Koreatown, Van Nuys and Valley Village.

The outages occurred after the scorching triple-digit temperatures overloaded equipment, according to LADWP.

LADWP has a service area which includes roughly 1.5 million customers.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible, though he said it could take up to 12 hours for power to be fully restored.

Flex Alerts urging customers across the state to conserve energy will be in effect from 3 p.m. through 10 p.m. through Wednesday.

The California Independent System Operator — which oversees roughly 80% of the state’s power grid through Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas and Electric Company and San Diego Gas & Electric – said the state avoided rolling blackouts Monday and again on Tuesday due to conservation efforts from customers.

LADWP is not expected to be impacted by rolling blackouts this week since the utility is locally-owned and runs its own plants.

Power has been out for more than 12 hours in this West Hills neighborhood. A woman just told me her kids slept on lounge chairs in the backyard last night! @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/gJijoSwQeM — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) August 19, 2020

According to LADWP’s website, outages were reported in the following communities as of 5 a.m.:

Arleta

Beverly Grove

Boyle Heights

Broadway-Manchester

Canoga Park

Central-Alameda

Chatsworth

Downtown

Eagle Rock

Echo Park

Encino

Granada Hills

Harbor Gateway

Highland Park

Hollywood

Hollywood Hills

Hollywood Hills West

Koreatown

Leimert Park

Mid-City

Mid-Wilshire

North Hollywood

Palms

Reseda

San Pedro

Sherman Oaks

Silver Lake

South Park

Studio City

Sun Valley

Sylmar

Valley Glen

Valley Village

Van Nuys

Venice

Watts

West Hills

Winnetka

Woodland Hills

Note: An earlier version of this story said there were 9,000 reported outages impacting 1.5 million customers. LADWP has since clarified that there were 9,000 customers impacted by the reported outages out of the 1.5 million it services.