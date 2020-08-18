LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Residents and businesses across Southern California were urged to conserve power Tuesday afternoon as the manager of the state’s power grid warned rolling blackouts could be imminent for some power customers.
The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO), which manages the state power gri, declared a Stage 2 emergency as of 2:30 p.m., indicating severe strain on the electrical system.
Rolling blackouts for some customers could occur in a Stage 3 emergency.
Cal ISO issued a statewide Flex Alert in effect from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with conservation considered especially critical during those hours.
Officials told reporters rolling blackouts might be avoided Tuesday evening if residents repeat the level of conservation seen Monday.
“If we can get the same sort of response we got yesterday, we can minimize this, or perhaps avoid it altogether,” Cal-ISO President/CEO Steve Berberich said.
Cal-ISO controls roughly 80% of the state’s power grid through Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and San Diego Gas & Electric.
Residents are urged to set thermostats at 78 in the afternoon and evening hours and avoiding the use of air conditioning and major appliances during the Flex Alert hours.