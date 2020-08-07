LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly tested positive for the coronavirus back in March, according to a report.
Multiple sources told the Los Angeles Times Thursday that the 56-year-old Kelly and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 back in late March. Both recovered.
UCLA and Kelly declined to comment on the report.
This comes after the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that at least eight UCLA players had recently tested positive for the disease after returning to campus. All eight were quarantining.
Conferences across the nation try and determine if and how they can resume college football this fall, especially with nearly all universities in California beginning the semester in an online-only format. Back in June, UCLA announced that all but 15% to 20% of its classes would be online, with the remainder likely being in a hybrid format.
Last week, the Pac-12 announced that its members would be playing a 10-game conference only schedule to kick off on Sept. 26, which is about four weeks into a normal season.
UCLA is slated to host USC in week 1 at the Rose Bowl, with no fans in attendance of course.