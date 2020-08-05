LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of Southern California released details on Wednesday that classes will resume in the fall with completely online instruction, with some limited exceptions for clinical education.
The announcement is a change from what USC officials said last month, which would have had most classes online, classes that were mixed with online and in-person instruction, and 10% to 20% of classes conducted only in-person.
School officials said they made the decision to not have any hybrid or solely in-person courses due to the state not yet having formal protocols for universities to reopen.
Unfortunately, with the start of classes less than two weeks away on Aug. 17, we do not yet have clearance from the state or county to move forward with classroom instruction,” officials said in a letter to the campus. “Given the delay in receiving the required permission, we have made the difficult decision to begin the fall semester with fully remote instruction with limited exceptions for clinical education.”
Other local universities, including UCLA, have also announced reopening plans for the upcoming school term that has most, if not all, classes conducted online as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)