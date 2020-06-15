LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA will offer a number of in-person courses along with limited on-campus student housing for the 2020-21 academic year, the university announced Monday.

UCLA will also adhere to strict infection-control procedures and daily symptoms checks will be required for everyone coming to and living on campus.

“The health of our students, staff, and faculty is of paramount importance and guides our planning process,” said UCLA Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter.

“As previously announced, the UCLA COVID-19 Future Planning Task Force has been hard at work, identifying options and recommendations for the fall. I appreciate their thoughtful work, the options they presented, and their recommendations.”

The university anticipates that 15 to 20 percent of courses will be offered on-site or in an on-site and remote hybrid format.

These include some laboratory courses, some performing arts classes and some courses in clinical health fields, as well as other classes that would be difficult to offer remotely.

On-campus housing will be provided at a lower population density to a limited number of students, with some rooms set aside for quarantine or isolation.

Recommended infection-control procedures will be in place on campus, including physical distancing, de-densifying classrooms and other spaces, frequent cleaning of classrooms and facilities, and the wearing of face coverings while on campus, consistent with guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Daily symptom checks will be required for everyone coming to campus or living in campus housing. Testing and contact tracing protocols for COVID-19 will also be in place.

Given the constantly evolving situation with COVID-19, some or all of these plans could change based on public health recommendations, campus leaders said.

“We must remain flexible and ready to pivot,” Carter said. “UCLA is collaborating closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which has been providing valuable guidance at every step of this process.”

