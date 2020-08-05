CALABASAS (CBSLA) – FBI agents Wednesday served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul as part of what authorities say is an ongoing investigation.

The FBI raided the home in the 23500 block of Parksouth Street at around 6 a.m. It’s unclear if Paul was home at the time.

No arrests were planned, the FBI said.

The search warrant has been sealed by a judge, the spokesperson said.

Multiple firearms were found on the property during this search, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

One neighbor told CBSLA’s Greg Mills he frequently hears explosions coming from Paul’s house.

“Big loud explosions at night,” he said. “These are just mysterious,things in the night.”

The 23-year-old Jake Paul and his older brother, 25-year-old Logan Paul, also a YouTube personality, are no strangers to controversy and legal hot water.

Just last month, Calabasas’ mayor said the city was considering taking legal action against Jake Paul for throwing a raucous party at his home in which people did not wear masks or physically distance amid the coronavirus pandemic. Video from the party showed people playing on an excavator.

In May of 2019, a woman reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that she was drugged at a party at Jake Paul’s home.

Back in December of 2017, Logan Paul faced intense criticism after uploading video of a dead body in Japan’s so-called “suicide forest.”

In December of 2018, a Studio City man was charged with abusing a tiger cub which had appeared in a YouTube video posted by Logan Paul.