CALABASAS (CBSLA) — The Calabasas mayor is speaking out about a large gathering hosted by YouTube star Jake Paul as the city enforces tighter coronavirus restrictions, including a $100 for not wearing face coverings.

People who were at the Calabasas party were not physically distanced and also did not appear to be wearing masks, which Los Angeles County officials continue to warn residents against.

“The warning period is over that no one should be having large parties in the city of Calabasas,” Mayor Alicia Weintraub said.

Weintraub said the city is considering taking action against Paul for the event. Meanwhile, the Calabasas City Council has unanimously approved zero-tolerance policies for large gatherings. People who don’t follow guidelines could get a visit from sheriff’s deputies and face a fine.

Calabasas city leaders are asking anyone who hears of a house party or other large gatherings to call the City Code Enforcement Hotline and the sheriff.

“We’re working with the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station to ensure that when they receive calls that they got out and break up the gatherings,” the mayor said. “Our numbers keep rising and we really wanted to do something to respond to this crisis.”

Also effective on Monday, anyone who is seen without a face covering in Calabasas when they are inside a business or anywhere they can’t stay six feet away from others could also be fined $100, city officials said.

Mayor Weintraub said as coronavirus numbers improve the council will reevaluate their policies and fines.