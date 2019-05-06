  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Jake Paul, Jake Paul Calabasas house party, Logan Paul, woman drugged at Jake Paul's Calabasas home, YouTube star Jake Paul


CALABASAS (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a report that a woman was drugged during a large party at the Calabasas home of YouTube star Jake Paul Saturday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies were called to the 22-year-old Paul’s home, located in the 23500 block of Park South Street, where they broke up the party.

FILE — Jake Paul attends the VMA after party at the Dream Hotel on August 27, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

On Sunday, a woman went to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station to report that she had been drugged at that same party.

Detectives are investigating a report of a single occurrence of “unwillful impairment, the sheriff’s department confirmed to CBS2 in a statement.

“Detectives are in the beginning stages of information gathering for the incident,” the sheriff’s department wrote.

Meanwhile, the L.A. County Fire Department reports that it transported at least two patients from Paul’s home that night. At 11:19 p.m. Saturday, and then again at 1:06 a.m. Sunday, two women in their early 20s were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with minor medical conditions.

Then, a little after 3 a.m., a partygoer allegedly jumped into the backyard of a neighbor’s home and scared an elderly woman living there into falling, the fire department said. The woman was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Jake Paul is the younger brother of controversial YouTube personality Logan Paul, who faced intense criticism after uploading video of a dead body in Japan’s so-called “suicide forest” in December 2017.

