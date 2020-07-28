LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three Los Angeles County food plants were forced to temporarily close after dozens of their employees contracted coronavirus.
Golden State Foods Corp. in the City of Industry had 43 cases of the coronavirus, S&S Foods in Azusa had 58 cases and Mission Foods in Commerce had 40 cases, according to L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer Monday and the department’s website.
“They had significant outbreaks among their employees,” Ferrer said in a briefing Monday, noting that all three had 40-plus COVID-19 cases and had not notified the county as required.
This comes after at least 375 employees at Los Angeles Apparel’s garment manufacturing facilities in South L.A. tested positive for coronavirus. At least four of them died of the disease.
The plant was shut down on June 27, but was allowed to reopen last week.
Los Angeles County has recorded 176,028 COVID-19 cases and 4,375 deaths from the disease.
