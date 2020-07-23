LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Clothing manufacturer and distributor Los Angeles Apparel has reopened following the single largest COVID-19 outbreak in the city so far.
“Los Angeles Apparel has been allowed to reopen its entire operation after complying with all the mandates required by our department,” said L.A. County Health Department Dr. Muntu Davis.
In late June, the facility was shut down after 375 employees tested positive for the virus, four of which died.
Officials said Los Angeles Apparel employees have been trained to keep their distance and wear face masks.
Employees will also undergo health screenings and the company has implemented an enhanced cleaning regimen.
County inspectors will make unannounced visits to make sure Los Angeles Apparel stays in compliance.
A company spokesperson said the facility reopened Wednesday night.