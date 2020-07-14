LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several workers at a Whole Foods store in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles have contracted coronavirus.

Multiple employees from the store, located at 2520 Glendale Blvd., have contracted coronavirus and were in quarantine, a spokesperson for Whole Foods confirmed to CBSLA.

The Amazon-owned company would not confirm the number of employees who had contracted the disease, however.

The store has undergone a deep cleaning and has also been disinfected. The store remains open.

“We’ve been working closely with our store team members, and are supporting the diagnosed team members who are in quarantine,” the company wrote in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the store has performed a professional deep cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures.”

In May, an employee from a Whole Foods store in Pasadena died after contracting coronavirus. At least two more employees at the same store also contracted the disease.

According to the latest numbers from the L.A. County Public Health Department, at least three employees from a Whole Foods store in Westwood have tested positive for COVID-19, along with another three at a Whole Foods in El Segundo.

Here is the company’s full statement below regarding the positive cases from its Silver Lake store: