LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several workers at a Whole Foods store in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles have contracted coronavirus.
Multiple employees from the store, located at 2520 Glendale Blvd., have contracted coronavirus and were in quarantine, a spokesperson for Whole Foods confirmed to CBSLA.
The Amazon-owned company would not confirm the number of employees who had contracted the disease, however.
The store has undergone a deep cleaning and has also been disinfected. The store remains open.
“We’ve been working closely with our store team members, and are supporting the diagnosed team members who are in quarantine,” the company wrote in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the store has performed a professional deep cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures.”
In May, an employee from a Whole Foods store in Pasadena died after contracting coronavirus. At least two more employees at the same store also contracted the disease.
According to the latest numbers from the L.A. County Public Health Department, at least three employees from a Whole Foods store in Westwood have tested positive for COVID-19, along with another three at a Whole Foods in El Segundo.
Here is the company’s full statement below regarding the positive cases from its Silver Lake store:
“The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store team members, and are supporting the diagnosed team members who are in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store has performed a professional deep cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures. All Whole Foods Market stores continue to operate under social distancing and crowd control measures. Additionally, we have installed plexiglass barriers at check out, are requiring temperature checks and face masks for anyone working in our stores, and have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols in all of our stores.”
