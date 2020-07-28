LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of types of hand sanitizer are now under recall because they may contain methanol.
The FDA now has 77 types of hand sanitizer under recall because they are considered toxic due to containing methanol, which can make people sick if its absorbed through the skin.
Methanol exposure can cause symptoms including nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurred vision, blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system and death. One of the reported deaths is associated with Blumen Hand Sanitizer, which was sold earlier this year at DIY Centers in Ventura County.
Some of the products, including the Born Basic brand and Scent Theory, have been sold at Walmart and Target.
The expanded list of brands include:
- Blumen
- Klar and Danver
- Modesa
- The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Aloe
- Bio aaa Advance
- LumiSkin Advance
- QualitaMed
- Herbacil
- Earths Amenities
- Agavespa Skincare
- Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals
- All-Clean
- Esk Biochem
- Lavar 70
- The Good Gel
- CleanCare NoGerm
- Saniderm
- Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented
- Jaloma
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery
- Andy’s Best
- NeoNatural
- Plus Advanced
- Optimus Lubricants
- Shine and Clean
- Selecto
- Mystic Shield
- Cavalry
- ENLIVEN
- Lux Eoi
- Bersih
- Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70% from Wet Look
- Britz
- Parabola
- Urbane Bath and Body
- Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
- Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
- Kleanz
- Be Safe
- Wave
- DAESI
Most the recalled hand sanitizers were manufactured in Mexico and have tested positive for methanol, or was manufactured in a facility that made one of the products that tested positive for methanol. Only one of the products was manufactured in the U.S. – Leiper’s Fork, which was manufactured in Tennessee.
The FDA says consumers should immediately stop using all the hand sanitizers on the FDA’s list and dispose of them in hazardous waste container and not flushed or poured down drains.