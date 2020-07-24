LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FDA has added more brands to its list of hand sanitizer being recalled because they contain methanol.
The brands include Born Basic, Scent Theory and Lux Eoi, according to the FDA. The brands claim to contain ethanol, but tested for methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and may be life threatening.
All of the hand sanitizers were manufactured in Mexico by Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV. The FDA says the company is arranging for the return and refund of all recalled products.
The FDA recalled nine types of hand sanitizer last month for the same reason.
Consumers, distributors and retailers were advised to stop using and selling the products and return them to the place of purchase. The affected products are considered hazardous materials and should not be thrown in the trash or poured down a sink.