LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FDA says consumers should beware of several types of hand sanitizers using methanol, which is toxic.

The nine hand sanitizers were all manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico and include label brands like All-Clean, Esk Biochem, CleanCare, Lavar 70, the Good Gel and Saniderm. The FDA says samples of Lavar Gel contained 81% methanol and no ethyl alcohol, the chemical used in safe hand sanitizing products. Samples of CleanCare No Germ had 28% methanol.

Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizer, according to the FDA. Methanol exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

The FDA says they have contacted Eskbiochem to remove their products from the market, but the company has not yet done so. The FDA now recommends that consumers stop using these products and dispose of them in appropriate hazardous waste containers, and not flush them or pour them down drains.