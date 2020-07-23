LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a four-month delay, the Boys in Blue are swinging their way into Opening Day – but without their ace or Dodger fans at the game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their truncated 60-game season against the San Francisco Giants Thursday night in Dodger Stadium.

Both teams took a knee during a moment of silence before the national anthem played.

As the national anthem began, Mookie Betts, who signed a 12-year deal with the Dodgers the day prior, remained on his knee while teammates Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy placed their hands on his shoulders.

Clayton Kershaw was scheduled to take the mound, but was placed on the injured list because of back stiffness Thursday afternoon.

Right-hander Dustin May was recalled and will start in place of Kershaw. It makes the 22-year-old May the first Dodger rookie pitcher to start on opening day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

May was 2-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 games in 2019, including four starts.

While the ballpark will be empty, the Dodgers have so far sold 4,500 cardboard cutouts of fans that have been have been placed in the seats. The $800,000 raised has gone to the L.A. Dodgers Foundation charity.

The Dodgers, one of the favorites to reach the World Series because of their stacked roster, kick off the season just one day after agreeing to a staggering 12-year, $365 million deal with outfielder Mookie Betts, the richest contract in Major League Baseball history.

The Dodgers will be piping in music and crowd noise to give the players as close a feel as possible to having fans.

Professional sports is in uncharted territory in the post-coronavirus world. How the season plays out is anyone’s guess.

“The ultimate unscripted reality show,” Dodgers historian Mark Langill told CBSLA Wednesday. “How boring would it be if we knew what was gonna happen? I thought we were going to have Opening Day in April, and look what’s happened. We’re a reflection of society, and how great that the Dodgers can be able to provide this to the community as far as, be able to play, be able to, we’re all in this together, that has so many different reasons and meanings, and so, who knows what’s going to happen. That’s the fun part.”

First pitch was at 7 p.m. and airs on ESPN.

Until the playoffs, all the Dodgers games will be on the West Coast. Forty of the 60 games will be interdivisional, and the other 20 interleague games will be against teams in their own geographic area in order to limit travel.

MLB announced earlier this month that the 2020 All-Star Game, which was set to take place at Dodger Stadium, had been canceled. Since Atlanta has already been selected to host the 2021 All-Star Game, L.A. will host again in 2022.

MLB was forced to delay the planned March 26 start to the season due to the coronavirus. In late June, after weeks of tense negotiations, the MLB owners and the players’ union and the owners reached a deal on a shortened season. In preparation, the Dodgers began a second version of spring training on July 3.