LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels will play baseball this season after all.

After weeks of tense negotiations, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday night that the players’ union and the owners had reached a deal on a truncated 60-game regular season that will begin July 23 or July 24. Teams will play in empty ballparks with TV cameras.

Training camp will start July 1 at or near a team’s home stadium.

The agreement included a 30-plus page coronavirus health and safety protocols document which includes issues such as how many times a baseball can be touched before being swapped out.

“MLB is working with a variety of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and technology providers on a comprehensive approach that aims to facilitate a safe return,” the league said in a statement.

There will be two notable game changes. There will be a universal designated hitter to keep pitchers healthy, and extra innings will start with a base runner on second to avoid marathon 11-inning plus games.

Forty of the 60 games will be interdivisional, and the other 20 interleague games will be against teams in their own geographic area in order to limit travel.

Salaries had been a major sticking point of the negotiations. 42% of players will get about $100,000 or less for the 60 games.

According to CBS Sports, teams will also be able to carry slightly larger rosters. Teams will open training camp with 60 players, and will cut that down to 30 when the season starts. This will give an advantage to deep-rostered teams like the Dodgers.