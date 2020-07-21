LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The good news is the Dodgers are coming back this week.
The bad news? Dodger fans won’t be, at least not on Opening Day.
Dodger Stadium currently sits empty in mid-July – an unusual sight for what would have been the 2020 MLB season hitting its stride.
One Dodgers employee told us most full-timers are working remotely and cardboard cutouts are the only “fans” allowed to attend.
While unfortunately there is no current need for game day employees, the Dodgers, Angels, and other MLB teams are helping them out financially.
No fans means the Dodgers and surrounding businesses can’t count on families spending a fun night out – and some cash.
“We typically draw a big crowd for Dodgers games so this year we are missing out,” said Andrew Binder, manager of popular eatery Phillipe’s.
Mike Reynosa, who manages El Comprade a few blocks down Sunset Boulevard from Vin Scully Avenue, says they’re already feeling the pain – he estimated business has plunged by as much as 70%.
“The revenue we’ve lost is incredible,” Reynosa said. “Opening day in the past we had a line around the block.”
Opening day at Dodger Stadium is Thursday.