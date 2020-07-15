LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man and woman who violently attacked an ice cream vendor in the Fashion District of downtown L.A. Tuesday.
According to a Los Angeles police spokesperson, the man was assault and knocked unconscious while selling ice cream at around noon in the area of Birch and 12th streets.
The man was treated and released from a hospital. It’s unclear if anything was taken, police said.
The two suspects fled in a dark colored Toyota Avalon.
Police did not immediately release any surveillance video of the attack. The male suspect was described as Black, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds and wearing a white tank top and jeans. The woman was described as Black, 5-foot-4, 125 pounds, wearing a black sweater and dark jeans.
There have been several such attacks in recent weeks.
In Long Beach on June 29, a 50-year-old man was pistol-whipped, beaten and robbed while selling corn.
On July 8, a 53-year-old man battling cancer died after being punched in the face in Lancaster.
On that same day, also in Lancaster, an 82-year-old grandfather was badly beaten in a supermarket bathroom. Two suspects have been arrested in that case.