LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for two armed men who robbed and assaulted a street vendor Monday afternoon in Long Beach, an attack which was caught on security video.
The robbery occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of Locust Avenue. Security video from a nearby apartment showed the two suspects hitting and punching a man in the middle of the street. One of the suspects can also be seen producing what looks to be a handgun and pointing it at pedestrians on the sidewalk while the other continues to beat the man.
According to Long Beach police, officers arrived on scene to find the victim laying on the ground with a small laceration to his upper body. He was treated on scene.
The vendor said the suspects pistol-whipped him and stole cash and personal property, police said.
They were described as two black men in their 20s. They remain at large.
Detectives are investigating.