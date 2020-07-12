Comments (3)
LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the brutal beating and robbery of an 82-year-old grandfather in Lancaster.
Damaris Wade, 22, and Tamika White, 33, have been taken into custody. The pair stand accused of attacking Roberto Flores Lopez inside the bathroom at Superior Grocers on East Avenue J last Wednesday.
The July 8th attack left Flores with a broken jaw, a broken nose, and several fractures.
On Saturday, investigators say the families of Wade and Flores Lopez met and are calling for unity within the community.
No further details were released.
two black low lives on the way home from beverly hill shopping spree