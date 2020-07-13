LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thirty-three additional Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus, which brings the department total to 370, officials said.
Currently, 239 LAPD employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to possible exposure, and 202 employees have returned to work.
The increase in cases comes shortly after LAPD announced its first employee death from the coronavirus.
On July 3, Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo died from coronavirus complications. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that Capitol flags would fly at half-staff in McAdoo’s memory.
Additionally, two Los Angeles Fire Department employees are hospitalized from the coronavirus, and the department has reported a total of 126 employees who have tested positive for coronavirus, the city’s Emergency Operations Center said. Sixty have recovered and returned to work and 64 are recovering at home.
As of Monday, 2,539 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths have been reported in Los Angeles County.
