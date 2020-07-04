Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Saturday reported the passing of a detention officer due to complications from COVID-19.
In a statement, the LAPD said Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo lost her battle with coronavirus late Friday.
The statement read:
“It is with extreme sadness, the Los Angeles Police Department is reporting the tragic passing of Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo, from complications due to COVID-19. She lost her valiant battle with coronavirus late yesterday. She is survived by her loving family. Please keep them in your prayers, along with the 287 Department employees who are currently at home after having been exposed to or have tested positive for COVID-19.”