LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,593 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 13 deaths Monday, bringing countywide totals to 136,129 cases and 3,822 deaths.

The department also reported it continued to see evidence of increased community spread of COVID-19 with 2,056 people hospitalized — 28% of which were in intensive care units and 20% of which were on ventilators. The positivity rate, the number of people who test positive for COVID-19, remained steady at 9% with more than 1.3 million people tested.

News of the continued surge came as Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all indoor operations at restaurants, bars, gyms, churches, malls, and other locations in 30 counties statewide — including Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange — in an effort to slow transmission of the illness.

To help slow the spread of #COVID19, the following sectors must stop indoor operations effective July 13. Learn more at https://t.co/nvJN7HPEk0 pic.twitter.com/cjdaAw5czr — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) July 13, 2020

“We will heed the guidance that the state gives us to enforce these new state requirements and we’ll modify our own health officer order,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said during a Monday briefing. “And I know this step back in our recovery journey is disheartening, but we must do everything in our power to stop the virus from spreading, from the making the people we love sick and from causing untimely death.”

The health department also issued its new guidelines on reopening primary and secondary schools in L.A. county.

“The protocols do not authorize schools to reopen for in person classroom instruction,” the county said in a statement. “School re-openings will be guided by the state and by each school district’s decision on how to best configure learning opportunities during the pandemic, considering the levels of community transmission and what the science tells us about the risks.”

And though the protocols serve as a roadmap for schools to reopen safely, Los Angeles Unified School District said Monday that it would not have on-campus instruction this fall.

Health officials also stressed the importance of hand washing, self-isolating if sick, practicing physical distancing and wearing a clean face covering while outside of the home.