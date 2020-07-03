LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Michael B. Jordan is curating a free drive-in movie series which will be shown at dozens of theaters across the nation this summer, including here in Los Angeles.
“A Night at the Drive-In,” which is being co-produced by Amazon Studios and Jordan’s production company Outlier Society, began July 1 and will run through the end of August. The series is highlighting films about people of color.
The Vineland Drive-In Theater in the City of Industry is hosting the series. Here is their complete schedule.
July 15: “Black Panther” and “Creed”
July 29: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Hook.”
Aug. 12: “Do the Right Thing” and “Get Out.”
Aug. 26: “Coming to America” and “Girls Trip”
Tickets must be reserved in advance. To reserve passes, click here.
Earlier this week, Walmart also announced it would be transforming 160 store parking lots into pop up drive-in movie theaters beginning next month.
The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena is also hosting a month-long drive-in pop up theater in Pasadena which runs through July 26.