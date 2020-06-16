LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles City Councilman Monday halted the removal of a stunning mural in Hollywood which was created over the weekend to commemorate the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ movements.

The words “All Black Lives Matter” were painted Saturday on Hollywood Boulevard, between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive, ahead of a massive anti-racism march which brought out tens of thousands of people marching in solidarity with the LGBTQ community to call for justice for black LGBTQ people.

The mural included colors of the rainbow flag and transgender pride flag.

City crews began to scrub off the mural on Monday before Councilman Mitch O’Farrell ordered they stop after having only removed three letters.

RELATED: Supreme Court Rules Employers Can’t Fire Workers For Being Gay, Transgender

O’Farrell also introduced a motion to create a permanent space commemorating Sunday’s protest.

“We had a once-in-a-generation moment this weekend in Hollywood as tens of thousands gathered for a peaceful demonstration on one of the most recognizable boulevards in America,” O’Farrell said in a statement. “We now have a chance to memorialize the movement in a meaningful way. I look forward to working with BLAC (Black LGBTQIA Action Committee) and other community members on this project.”

Its unclear if O’Farrell will push for the current mural to be permanent, or if he plans on proposing something different.

West Hollywood normally holds the iconic L.A. Pride Festival and Parade every June, one of the largest LGBTQ festivals in the nation. However, the event had to be canceled this year, on its 50th anniversary, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday’s march was held on the same day that the L.A. Pride Parade would have taken place. However, L.A. Pride was not among the groups involved in organizing the march.