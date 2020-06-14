HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Thousands of people marched throughout the Los Angeles area on Sunday to highlight demands for justice for all black lives, particularly black LGBTQ+ people.
The All Black Lives Matter protest march started at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood at 11 a.m. and was slated to end at Santa Monica Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard in West Hollywood.
A day earlier, volunteers painted “All Black Lives Matter” in the middle of the intersection ahead of the march, using assorted colors that represent diversity in the LGBTQ+ community, including the colors of the Rainbow Flag and Transgender Pride Flag.
The protest march was aimed at amplifying calls for justice that have spread nationwide following the deaths of Tony McDade, a transgender black man killed by police in Tallahassee, George Floyd who was killed in Minneapolis and other African Americans who have died at the hands of police.
The original collaborative organizations of the event were part of the Black LGBTQ+ Activists for Change (BLAC), according to ABLM, which included AMAAD Institute, Black Lesbians United (BLU), Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, B.A.S.H. LA, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Compton Pride, Garth Management Group, The Glasswing Group, Invisible Men, LA Black LGBTQ Movement, Unique Woman’s Coalition and Vision Church Los Angeles.
In the FAQ section of its website, ABLM said on its website that this protest march was not being organized in collaboration with Christopher Street West, which produces the annual L.A. Pride festival, but that CSW is in full solidarity.