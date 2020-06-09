WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Organizers of the annual Los Angeles Pride festival said Tuesday that they would no longer be involved in the organization of an anti-racism solidarity march planned for Sunday, but would still participate and support the All Black Lives Matter event.
In a social media post Monday, officials said they failed to coordinate with Black Lives Matter leaders before publicly announcing a solidarity march scheduled to take place on what would have been the date of the 2020 L.A. Pride Parade.
“For that, we apologize to the Black Lives Matter organizers,” officials said in the post. “Conversations did continue and grew to later include leaders from Black Lives Matter LA, and subsequently, an Advisory Board of Black LGBTQ+ leaders has formed to lead the upcoming All Black Lives Matter solidarity march.”
L.A. Pride officials said they would continue to work with the new advisory board to examine its internal policy and increase the diversity of its board.
Last week, Christopher Street West, which organizes L.A. Pride, said it would hold a march in solidarity with Black Lives Matter to demonstrate against police brutality and oppression.
The 2020 L.A. Pride Parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
