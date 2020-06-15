LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gym chain 24 Hour Fitness filed for bankruptcy Monday and confirmed it has permanently closed 18 gyms across the Southland and about 100 nationwide amid a coronavirus pandemic which had forced it to shutter all its facilities for over three months.
The company announced that “the dramatic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the fitness industry” had forced it into “a financial restructuring through a voluntary Chapter 11 filing that we expect will make us a stronger company.”
The company is closing 100 clubs across 14 states, leaving it with about 300 clubs, according to CNN.
In early May, Gold’s Gym filed for bankruptcy and permanently closed 30 locations. Gold’s Gym has about 700 locations worldwide.
All gyms in L.A. County were given permission to reopen beginning Friday. The decision came after California public health officials gave the green light for gyms to reopen statewide, but at the discretion of each county.
24 Hour Fitness last week reported it would begin the process reopening its gyms this month.
Here are the 18 locations which have been -permanently shuttered across Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties:
- Downtown L.A.: 505 S. Flower Street.
- Glendale: 240 North Brand Blvd
- Hawaiian Gardens: 12120 Carson St.
- Montclair: 9750 Central Ave.
- Moreno Valley: 23750 Alessandro Blvd.
- Palmdale: 1335 Rancho Vista Blvd.
- Pasadena: 465 North Halstead St.
- Simi Valley: 2350 Tapo St.
- West Covina: 1422 Azusa Ave.
- Santa Monica: 1417 Second St.
- Victorville: 16200 Bear Valley Rd.
- Anaheim: 400 W. Disney Way
- Irvine: 517 Spectrum Center Dr.
- Irvine: 18007 Von Karman Ave.
- Westminster: 6731 Westminster Blvd.
- Costa Mesa: 1600 Adams Ave.
- Laguna Hills: 25252 McIntyre St.
- Fountain Valley: 18305 Brookhurst St.