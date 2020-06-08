Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A gym in Sherman Oaks reopened its doors Monday for the first time in nearly three months since being forced to shutter due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A gym in Sherman Oaks reopened its doors Monday for the first time in nearly three months since being forced to shutter due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Results Personal Fitness opened to eager customers, but with certain rules.
Guests must have their temperatures taken at the door and the gym is limiting the number of people allowed inside at one time. It has also installed air purifiers and has hand sanitizers in place.
All trainers are required to wear masks.
Smaller boutique gyms, known as “microgyms,” have been pushing to reopen sooner, arguing that it will be easier for them to keep customers safe and better control the environment than the larger fitness chains.
The reopening comes after the state announced Friday that it will allow schools, bars, gyms and campgrounds and professional sports to begin reopening this week, but with modifications.