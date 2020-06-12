LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Students from a Sherman Oaks school held a drive-in, theater style graduation in Van Nuys Thursday night.
The graduation was put together for seniors in the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a 4-12 magnet school that is part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.
300 cars lined up to take part in the ceremony, which included a prerecorded graduation which was displayed on a giant screen.
There were also food trucks and a band on hand to help celebrate the milestone.
The William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita held a series of drive-thru graduation ceremonies this month, complete with a stage. Students, donning face coverings, walked across the stage, heard their names read and got their photos taken, before returning to the cars.
Last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced that car parades would be allowed to celebrate graduations, birthdays and other events. However, they cannot include vehicles such as bicycles, golf carts, convertibles or motorcycles.