LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be conducting drive-thru graduations for its 2020 class, complete with a stage.
The ceremonies for each school will take place June 1 through June 11 at Central Park, located at 27100 block of Bouquet Canyon Rd.
Cars will enter off Bouquet Canyon and will then be directed to a holding area in the back of the park, where there will be a stage set up.
The graduates, who must wear face-coverings, will then be allowed to walk across the stage, hear their name read and get their photo taken, before returning to the car.
The district are asking that attendees adhere to a one-car per family rule. Each ceremony will be livestreamed, however.
“We think we’ve put together something special and we hope you can join us for this ‘historic’ event!” the district said in a statement.
Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced that car parades would be allowed to celebrate graduations, birthdays and other events. However, they cannot include vehicles such as bicycles, golf carts, convertibles or motorcycles.