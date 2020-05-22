LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, Los Angeles County officials announced Friday that they are reopening several beach parking lots and allowing indoor mall retailers to also reopen.
The news came amid the latest coronavirus numbers: There were 1,072 new cases in L.A. County and 35 deaths Friday. It brings the total number of cases to 43,052, and the death toll to 2,049.
Stores located inside indoor malls can reopen for curbside pickup only, the L.A. County Office of Emergency Management reported Friday.
Under the new order, customers will not be allowed to enter the malls, but instead will be able to grab their items at certain marked pickup points outside.
The county also announced that parking lots and bike paths at several state beaches can reopen, including Dockweiler State Beach, Will Rogers State Beach, Zuma Beach and Surfrider Beach.
Santa Monica State Beach’s parking lots will remain closed, however.
This comes after several beaches in Orange County also reopened their parking lots, including Seal Beach and Bolsa Chica State Beach.
As was previously announced, everyone at the beach over the age of 2 must wear a mask when not in the water.
Meanwhile, the county also reported that car parades will be allowed. However, they cannot include vehicles such as bicycles, golf carts, convertibles or motorcycles.
“As we decipher what is best for L.A. County, and we strive to make it safer in the face of this incredible challenge, the Board of Supervisors continues to balance public health priorities, with our dedication to businesses, and the regional economy, and the general well-being of all our communities,” county Supervisor Kathryn Barger told reporters.